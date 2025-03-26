Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.40 and traded as low as $4.17. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 281 shares.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.