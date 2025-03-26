Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,786. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

