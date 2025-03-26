Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prysmian Stock Performance

Shares of PRYMY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Prysmian has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $38.06.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

