Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Prysmian Stock Performance
Shares of PRYMY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Prysmian has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $38.06.
About Prysmian
