Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 597.7% in March

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 597.7% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

ATLKY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 136,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

