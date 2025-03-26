PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in March

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
PXGYF stock remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
About PAX Global Technology
