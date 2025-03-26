Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 998.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance
BLRDF stock remained flat at $11.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
