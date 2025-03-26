Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 998.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

BLRDF stock remained flat at $11.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

