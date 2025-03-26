BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in March

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

BAIC Motor Trading Down 5.6 %

BCCMY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

