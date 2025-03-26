Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Drops By 93.1%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Shares of BZQIY stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
