Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Drops By 93.1%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of BZQIY stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.