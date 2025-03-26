Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 409,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

