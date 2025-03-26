Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.36. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 24,767 shares changing hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 106,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $777,446.53. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,813,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,800,968.01. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 329,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 188,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

