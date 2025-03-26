Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $6.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 45,358 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.