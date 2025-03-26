Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 92,540 shares changing hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.