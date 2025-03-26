Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 92,540 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
