WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DEW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 9,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $56.54.
About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
