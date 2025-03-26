WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 9,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

