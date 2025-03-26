PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,266.89 ($16.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,210 ($15.58). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.64), with a volume of 22,979 shares.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,296.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,266.05.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 67 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.45%.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

