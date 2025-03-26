United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $14.23. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 39,888 shares trading hands.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.38.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

