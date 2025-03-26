STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TUG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of -1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $36.83.
About STF Tactical Growth ETF
