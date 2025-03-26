STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of -1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

