Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.