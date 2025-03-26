Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 442.9%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACGBY traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. 45,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.63.
About Agricultural Bank of China
