Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 442.9%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACGBY traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. 45,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

