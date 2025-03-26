Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

