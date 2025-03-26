Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 1,707.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,534,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
