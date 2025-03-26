Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 1,707.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,534,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Alstom has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

