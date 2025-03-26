Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.01 and last traded at C$34.01. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.40.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.10.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

