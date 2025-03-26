Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 4,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 42,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Swvl Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Swvl as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

