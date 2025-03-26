Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 4,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

