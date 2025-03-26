Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Stock Price Up 20.9% – Time to Buy?

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) rose 20.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 38,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 41,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

