RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 696.4% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RWEOY

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.