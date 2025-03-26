StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 19.4% – Still a Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) rose 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 420,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average daily volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 19.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

