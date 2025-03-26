iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.04 and last traded at C$27.04. 67,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 83,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.07.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.84.

