Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 31.87%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 13,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,028. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.14. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.