Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 31.87%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 13,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,028. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.14. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.