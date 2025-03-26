Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 4,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Semilux International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

