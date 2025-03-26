Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.77. Pixelworks shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 106,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 111.21%. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $41,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,715.95. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 965,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

