Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $4.59. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 118,912 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPIX

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.