Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Decreases By 83.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

