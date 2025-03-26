Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $150.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

