Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.80. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 345,114 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $826.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 439,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 252,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

