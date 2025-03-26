First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as high as $37.87. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 125,860 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,653,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,243,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,521,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,726,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,027,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,997,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

