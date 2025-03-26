Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 14,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

