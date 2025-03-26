Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3152 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 9.9% increase from Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:NBFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.
About Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.