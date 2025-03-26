Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Declines By 99.8%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,066,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:INKW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 14,644,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,261,255. Greene Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Greene Concepts Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greene Concepts
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.