Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Declines By 99.8%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,066,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INKW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 14,644,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,261,255. Greene Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

