Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance
FOXY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08.
About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Currency Strategy ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Currency Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.