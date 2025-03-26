Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FOXY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies.

