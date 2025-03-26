ProShares UltraPro QQQ Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1977 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 78,130,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,450,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

