AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC) Announces Dividend of $0.18

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RINC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Company Profile

The AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Real Estate Income index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index that provides diversified exposure to US mortgage REITs. The fund uses leverage to seek high yields as compared to other asset classes.

