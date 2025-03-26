Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 22.7% increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86.
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
