Contrasting Beigene (ONC) and Its Competitors

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) is one of 1,069 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Beigene to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beigene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $3.81 billion -$881.71 million -40.87 Beigene Competitors $9.93 billion $136.87 million -7.55

Beigene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -25.94% -25.12% -14.95% Beigene Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Beigene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beigene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beigene Competitors 8341 22144 50251 1342 2.54

Beigene currently has a consensus target price of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 217.60%. Given Beigene’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beigene has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Beigene has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene’s rivals have a beta of 3.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Beigene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Beigene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beigene rivals beat Beigene on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

