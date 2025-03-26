Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading 2.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

