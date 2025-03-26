Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLAL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 109,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,907. The stock has a market cap of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

