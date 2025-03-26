CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 873,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CMOC Group Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS CMCLF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
About CMOC Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMOC Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.