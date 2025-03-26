CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 873,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS CMCLF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.