4basebio (LON:4BB) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.06) and last traded at GBX 1,093 ($14.07). Approximately 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,092 ($14.06).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.60) price target on shares of 4basebio in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £144.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Amy Walker acquired 1,151 shares of 4basebio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £12,891.20 ($16,597.40). Corporate insiders own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients.

Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients.

