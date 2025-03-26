Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $365.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $310.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $430.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $364.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $475.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $404.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $445.00 to $327.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $538.00 to $526.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $510.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

ULTA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.15 and its 200-day moving average is $386.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $529.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,565,000. Berkeley Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 10,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

