Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/17/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $365.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $310.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $430.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $364.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $475.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $404.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $445.00 to $327.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $538.00 to $526.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $510.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %
ULTA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.15 and its 200-day moving average is $386.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $529.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.