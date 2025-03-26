Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 47,028,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 44,708,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

About Helium One Global

(Get Free Report)

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.