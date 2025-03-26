Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 47,028,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 44,708,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).
Helium One Global Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.12.
About Helium One Global
The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.
