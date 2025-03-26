Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 19.7% increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

