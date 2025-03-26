Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 19.7% increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
